Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alma Willis
1959 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1959
DIED
November 20, 2020
Alma Willis's passing at the age of 61 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop in Pinetop, AZ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Silver Creek Mortuary Chapel
745 Papermill Road, Taylor, Arizona 85939
Nov
28
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery
400 Center Street, Taylor, Arizona 85939
Funeral services provided by:
Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.