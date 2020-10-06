Almira Santos Tensuan, 85, a longtime resident of Somerset, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at William Penn Care Center, Jeannette, PA. She was born on January 17, 1935 in Navotas, Metro Manila, Philippines, to the late Dominador and Manuela Obado Santos. Almira attended St. Theresa's College and the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Manila. She met her husband, Leonardo Salcedo Tensuan Jr., in the glee club at UST. Almira and Leonardo married in December 1961 and immigrated to the United States, settling in Cleveland, Ohio. Almira earned a nutrition degree at Western Reserve University (now Case Western) then worked as a nutritionist while supporting her husband as he completed his medical degree and residency. Following the births of her three daughters, Almira established a new home in Somerset, Pennsylvania and gave birth to her son. She raised her family in Somerset and resided there until 2008, then moved to Lancaster in order to be equidistant to her grandchildren. Almira welcomed opportunities to travel abroad and back to the Philippines, but found her greatest pleasure in her own home, caring for her family and the miscellaneous friends and pets her children would bring home. She crafted inventive Halloween costumes and intricate holiday wreaths, devoured mysteries and police procedurals, enjoyed a fast paced game of mah jongg, and made incomparable lumpia. Almira is survived by her beloved husband, Leonardo; four children: Miriam (Husband Dick Wolfe) Tensuan of Bloomfield, NJ: Theresa (Husband Quinn Eli) Tensuan-Eli of Ardmore, PA; Kristin (Husband Philip De-Bodene) Tensuan of Seminole, FL; and John (Wife Lisa) Tensuan of Murrysville, PA; seven grandchildren: Alexander Wolfe, Samuel Eli, Almira Tensuan Eli, Emily De-Bodene, Maxwel De-Bodene, Alana Tensuan, and John "JJ" Tensuan; and many other loving family members in the United States, Canada and the Philippines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Roxana Santos Pascual. Private arrangements entrusted to Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, https://www.sistersofmercy.org.
.
Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.