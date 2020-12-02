Menu
Alonzo Lewis
1968 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1968
DIED
November 23, 2020
Alonzo Lewis's passing at the age of 52 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Toledo, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43613
Funeral services provided by:
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
