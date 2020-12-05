Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alpha Pierce
1966 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1966
DIED
November 14, 2020
Alpha Pierce's passing at the age of 54 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria in Alexandria, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alpha in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Ford And Joseph Funeral Home
907 Market Street, Opelousas, Louisiana 70570
Nov
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ford And Joseph Funeral Home
907 Market Street, Opelousas, Louisiana 70570
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.