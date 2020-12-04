Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alqueen Richardson
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 19, 1927
DIED
December 3, 2020
Alqueen Richardson's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Funeral Services, LLC in Holly Hill, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alqueen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grace Funeral Services, LLC website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grace Funeral Services, LLC on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill
8827 Old State Rd, Holly Hill 29059
Dec
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Belvidere Plantation Cemetery
13025 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville, South Carolina 29048
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.