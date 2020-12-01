Menu
Alta Claassen
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1931
DIED
October 9, 2020
Alta Claassen's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, October 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, IL .

Published by Wood Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Rushville City Cemetery
South Liberty Street, Rushville, Illinois 62681
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
