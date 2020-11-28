Menu
Althea Walker
1939 - 2020
BORN
November 1, 1939
DIED
November 22, 2020
Althea Walker's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Mattapan, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis Funeral Home website.

Published by Davis Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
654 CUMMINS HWY, MATTAPAN, Massachusetts 02126
Nov
30
Interment
12:00p.m.
Forest Hills Cemetery
95 Forest Hills Avenue, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts 02130
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
