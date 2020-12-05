Menu
Alton Bowden
1946 - 2018
BORN
March 26, 1946
DIED
September 18, 2018
Alton Bowden's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 has been publicly announced by MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Laurel, DE .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
HARMONY U M CHURCH
27270 John J. Williams Hwy, Millsboro, Delaware 19966
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.