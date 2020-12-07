Menu
Alton Hagan
1959 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1959
DIED
November 25, 2020
Alton Hagan's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Al Firdous Funeral Home in Trenton, NJ .

Published by Al Firdous Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Wake
10:00a.m.
Firdous Funeral Home
579 Grove Street, Irvington, New Jersey 07111
Dec
8
Prayer Service
11:00a.m.
Firdous Funeral Home
579 Grove Street, Irvington, New Jersey 07111
Funeral services provided by:
Al Firdous Funeral Home
