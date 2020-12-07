Alton Hagan's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Al Firdous Funeral Home in Trenton, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alton in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Al Firdous Funeral Home website.
Published by Al Firdous Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
