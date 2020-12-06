Alton JT Morrell, age 88, returned home to Heavenly Father after a lengthy battle with cancer December 4, 2020. He was born April 28, 1932 in Fremont, Utah, the son of Alton Morrell and Elnora (Ella) Holt. He grew up in Fremont, Utah and later moved to Evanston, Wyoming. He married Sylvia Joy Burleigh September 7, 1956 and was sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake LDS Temple January 5, 1978. After Joy passed in 2006, JT met Victoria (Viccy) Jacobson and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Bountiful LDS Temple on June 6, 2009.
As a young man, JT worked on his family's cattle ranch in Wayne County, Utah. After moving to Wyoming, he was a driver for South & Jones Timber. When he moved to Bountiful, he was a line truck driver for several companies for many years, including PIE, Milne, CF and ABF. He enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged within a year or so due to illness. He enjoyed the outdoors and taking the family fishing and on various vacations. In retirement he enjoyed long scenic drives, visiting Wayne County, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Viccy; sons, Landon Morrell (Marie), Glen Morrell, Jeremy Champlin (Sherry), John-Thomas Champlin (Emily), Timothy Champlin (Jessica); daughters, Janis Olsen (Layne), Jaylene Morrell, Heather Anand (Atama), Melinda Munson (Paul), Jennifer Champlin, Bethany Champlin, Kristen Champlin; sister, Judy Dawes; 36 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Preceded in death by his mother, Ella; father, Alton; brothers, Guy and Dick; sister, Beverly; son, Calvin; and great-grandson, Tristan.
Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation prior at 1:00 p.m. at Russon Brothers Bountiful Mortuary, 295 North Main. Friends and extended family may join the services Live on FaceBook at Https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when people can gather more freely. Interment in the Lakeview Cemetery immediately following services.
.
Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.