Alveda Lucas
1927 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1927
DIED
December 4, 2020
Alveda Lucas's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, MS .

Published by Moments Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Moments Funeral Home Leakesville
1601 Lackey Street, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451
Dec
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Moments Funeral Home Leakesville
1601 Lackey Street, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451
Funeral services provided by:
Moments Funeral Home
