Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alvin Bradley
1949 - 2020
BORN
January 13, 1949
DIED
November 4, 2020
Alvin Bradley's passing at the age of 71 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro in Greensboro, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alvin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
McCommons Funeral Home
109 W. Broad Street / P.O. Box 29, Greensboro, Georgia 30642
Funeral services provided by:
McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.