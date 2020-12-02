Menu
Alvin McGuffin
1936 - 2020
April 17, 1936
November 27, 2020
Alvin McGuffin's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home in Wickliffe, OH .

Published by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Clay LaBounty and family
December 1, 2020