Alvin Stone's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville in Greenville, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alvin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville website.