Alvin Valentine
1923 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1923
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Westinghouse
Alvin Valentine's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jobe Funeral Home in Turtle Creek, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jobe Funeral Home website.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
118 Shaw Ave, Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania 15145
Jobe Funeral Home
