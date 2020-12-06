Alvin Paul Valentine

Age 97 of Turtle Creek, PA passed away, on December 4, 2020. Born on May 10, 1923, he was the son of the late Howard and Ida (Ritchey) Valentine and the husband of the late Alice (Devroude) Valentine for 78 loving years. Paul served our country during World War II, serving in both the European and Japanese Theaters. When he came back from serving our country he worked at Westinghouse as a crane operator. He was a life member of the Valley Masonic Lodge #613, the Pittsburgh Consistory and Tall Cedars of Lebanon #160. He is survived by his children; Carolyn (late James) Doyle, Denis (Vickie) Valentine, and Cathy (Edward) Zalewski; grandchildren, Jamie (Jeff) Marshall, Matthew (Monica) Doyle, Justin (Jennifer) Doyle, Amanda Asbury, Ian (Lindsey) Valentine, Emily (Andrew) Snyder, Madalyn (Beau) Smith, Zarley Zalewski; great-grandchildren, Lennon, Helena, Allie, Layla, Mason, Patrick, Katelynn, Avery, Campbell, Baker, and Wyatt. Along with his parents and wife he is also preceded in death by brothers Earle and James Valentine. Friends will be received on Friday December 11, 2020 from 3 to 7 PM with Masonic services at 6:30 at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Funeral services will be private. Interment to follow at Restland Memorial. Due to current health concerns, masks will be required upon entry.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.