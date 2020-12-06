Alyce Arsenault's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, September 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc. in South Lawrence, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alyce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.