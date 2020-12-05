Menu
Alyce Stuart
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1946
DIED
November 26, 2020
Alyce Stuart's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville in Greenville, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville website.

Published by Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunrise Memorial Park
3184 Mobile Highway, Greenville, Alabama 36037
Funeral services provided by:
Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville
