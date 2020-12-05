Alyce Stuart's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville in Greenville, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alyce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville website.
Published by Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville on Dec. 5, 2020.
