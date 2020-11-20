Amador Arredondo's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville in Beeville, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Amador in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville website.
Published by Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville on Nov. 20, 2020.
