Amanda "Mandi" Green Averett



August 16, 1977 ~ November 19, 2020







Our dear sweet Mandi 43, returned home to the loving embrace of our Heavenly Father on the Morning of November 19, 2020.



Mandi came to this Earth, to her wonderful parents Phil and JoAn Green on August 16, 1977. She was raised in West Haven, Utah on her family's Dairy. She Graduated from Roy High School in 1995, and also furthered her education by receiving her Bachelor's degree from Weber State University.



Mandi enjoyed life's beauties through hard work and dedication, Skills she developed as a young girl by dutifully helping and learning from both of her Grandmothers. She used those talents to bless and enrich the lives of many people throughout her life.



While at Weber State, she met and married her best friend Nate (43) and what started out as a beautiful friendship blossomed into a loyal and passionate love. They were married for time and all eternity on May 21, 1999 in the Salt Lake Temple.



One of Mandi's greatest joys in life was motherhood. Mandi cherished her daughter Maysa (20). The amazing bond they shared brightened any space, especially our home. Singing, laughing and with a little mischief sprinkled in they mastered true happiness.



Mandi worked as a Chemist in her professional life, working for several different labs up and down the Wasatch front. Mandi was extremely talented, she loved to play the piano, garden, cross stitch, crocheting, sewing, quilting and scrapbooking. Anything to bring joy and beauty to her family and home.



Mandi was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mandi loved the Lord and served him faithfully through many different callings, such as Primary, Young Womens, and Ward Organist. Mandi was always in the service of her fellow men. She showed kindness and compassion through always giving.



Mandi is survived by her loving husband, Nate; a devoted daughter, Maysa; nurturing parents, Phil and JoAn Green; siblings, Nate Green, Christi (Craig) Warr, Jenni (Chris) Compton, and an abundance of loving nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 S. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, West Haven Cemetery.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.