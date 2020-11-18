Menu
Amanda Chapman
1983 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1983
DIED
November 14, 2020
Amanda Chapman's passing at the age of 37 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman Funeral Home in Wellston, OK .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Lehman Funeral Home
334501 E. HWY 66, Wellston, Oklahoma 74881
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman Funeral Home
