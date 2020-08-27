Amanda Kay Heindel



March 4, 1993 – Aug 16, 2020



It is interesting that during her life all those who knew our beautiful daughter,

Amanda, said the same about her:



"I admire her…

She would always meet you with a cheery laugh and big warm gentle smile and

her willingness to serve and share with her dear soft gentle ways and loving

kindness, she was a dear friend in a time of need, who was gracious and always

willing to forgive and sacrifice for others. She had a cheery laugh and smile

even when she was in pain and not feeling well, she had patience and courage

and will be an example to me forever."



What better legacy can a person leave than the Saviors unconditional love that

Amanda shared with us every day that bettered our lives. Her life was our

blessing.



Amanda Kay Heindel, 27, of Farmington, Utah passed away unexpectedly at home on August 16, 2020. Her family is shocked and deeply saddened by her loss.



Amanda was born on March 4, 1993 to H. Richard & Lanette (Young) Heindel in Everett, Washington. She attended school at Knowlton Elementary, Farmington Jr. High and graduated from Davis High School in 2011. She was a member of the Concert Orchestra, playing the Viola. She enjoys Art of all kinds and is very creative. She is a talented Artist and photographer. She loves music and going to all kinds of concerts with her friend Bekah. She especially loved the local band "Larusso". The highlight of her life was her trip to Iceland shortly after high school with her friend Josh. She loved exploring all the sights, meeting new friends, and taking tons of photographs. It was always her dream to go back. Amanda is a loyal, loving, kind, sacrificing and forgiving friend. She loves animals, especially her cats Shadow and Sam. Sam is missing his cuddle buddy, Amanda.



Amanda enjoyed working at Sweet Candy Company as a Tour Guide and in the factory store. She loved the people she worked with. She also worked at Subway before her health made it too difficult to continue working. She has been dealing with constant headaches and migraines for a number of years that continued to increase, as well as the depression and anxiety that go along with it all. One of her favorite causes is "To Write Love on Her Arms". She felt others' pain as deeply as her own.



She is a beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She will be deeply missed at our family reunions and other family gatherings. She loved the fun times with all of her cousins growing up.



Amanda is survived by her parents H. Richard & Lanette (Young) Heindel of Farmington, her brother Phillip, of Farmington and her cats Shadow and Sam also her half-brothers Kent (Cheyenne), Kevin (Lindy), Kris (Cheryl), Matt (Shannon) and her half-sister Bridget. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Harold LeRoy Heindel, Lewis & Darla (Preece) Mathews, and maternal grandparents Moylen & DeLaine (Reed) Young.



A life cut way too short. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all those who knew her.





