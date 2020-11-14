Amanda White's passing at the age of 38 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON in Coshocton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Amanda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON website.
Published by Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON on Nov. 14, 2020.
