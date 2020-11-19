Menu
Amanda Woodham
1920 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1920
DIED
November 17, 2020
Amanda Woodham's passing at the age of 100 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Mobile, AL .

Published by Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
First Baptist Church of Tillmans Corner
5660 Three Notch Rd., Mobile, Alabama 36619
Funeral services provided by:
Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
