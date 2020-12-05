Amber Jones's passing at the age of 54 on Tuesday, January 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet in Burnet, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Amber in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet website.
Published by LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.