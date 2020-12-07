Menu
Amber Wright
1987 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1987
DIED
December 4, 2020
Amber Wright's passing at the age of 33 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville in Summerville, GA .

Published by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Mason Funeral Home - Summerville
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mason Funeral Home
December 7, 2020