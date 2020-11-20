Ambrose Jones's passing at the age of 56 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garner Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ambrose in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Garner Funeral Home - Kinston website.
Published by Garner Funeral Home - Kinston on Nov. 20, 2020.
