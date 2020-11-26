Menu
Ambrose Potts
1919 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1919
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Ambrose Potts's passing at the age of 101 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home in Philadelphia, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home website.

Published by T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Road, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19154
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Road, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19154
Funeral services provided by:
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
