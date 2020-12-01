Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Amelia Caussyn
1933 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1933
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Amelia Caussyn's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service in Mandan, ND .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Amelia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
1701 Sunset Drive, Mandan, North Dakota
Nov
30
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
1701 Sunset Dr, Mandan, ND 58554
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, Mandan, North Dakota
Funeral services provided by:
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sincere sympathy and prayers in the loss of your mom. We had many great times especially camping with your family.
Norris and Muriel Anderson
November 28, 2020
Devon and I were so sorry to hear of the loss of Millie. I got to know her and George in Center years back when we all lived there, what great people. They are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jim Goetz
November 28, 2020