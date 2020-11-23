Menu
Amelia Nesbit
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1933
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Amelia Nesbit's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc in Harrison City, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Amelia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 23, 2020.
To the Nesbit Family. I can’t begin to tell you all how sorry I was to hear this. My thoughts Love and Prayers to u all. I take comfort in knowing she is with Mr. Nesbit and most likely taking GREAT care of him. It was a great day for me to hav been able to drive him and Kenny Cagle in the parade they so deserved to be honored for. God Bless U ALL. Noreen
Noreen
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020
I’m so very sorry for your loss. Amelia was a wonderful woman who took me under her wing the first time I helped out for the Memorial Day parade marchers. She will be sadly missed.
Rhonda Berlin
Friend
November 21, 2020