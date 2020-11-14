Menu
Amelida Fuentes
1928 - 2020
BORN
June 1, 1928
DIED
September 27, 2020
ABOUT
gethsemane cemetery
Amelida Fuentes's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, September 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading in Reading, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Amelida in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading website.

Published by Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
