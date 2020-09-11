Amey Michelle Chapple was born in Ventura California to Duane and Joy Mullins. She grew up in Ventura and Ojai California.

She moved to Utah after graduating from high school and married David Bunce. They had 3 children together. Braydan, Jacey (Keigun) Johnson, and Trevin (Janet) Bunce. They later divorced.

Amey was "MeMe" to 4 grandchildren; Asher Edward, Landon Cody, Kynzley, and Adilynn.

Amey married Dennis Chapple Jr. later. He was her sweetheart, ' til the end.

She is survived by her parents, husband, children and grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed. She was the life of the party and a great shoulder to cry on.

The family will be holding private family services.

Published by Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.