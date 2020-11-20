Menu
Amie Jackson
1981 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1981
DIED
November 18, 2020
Amie Jackson's passing at the age of 39 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright-Brown Family Funeral Home - Coweta in Coweta, OK .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sien-Shelton Funeral Home Chapel
1000 S. Lombard Lane, Skiatook, Oklahoma 74070
Funeral services provided by:
Wright-Brown Family Funeral Home - Coweta
