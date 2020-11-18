Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Amos Eastman
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 13, 1948
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Amos Eastman's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Amos in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Walker Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fairfield Cemetery
State Route 162, North Fairfield, Ohio
Nov
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nov
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fairfield Township Cemetery
St. Rt 162, North Fairfield, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
We will miss seeing Amos at the grandkids birthday parties and other family events. He rarely missed a celebration. A big man with a big heart. Rest In Peace.
Ransom & Rebecca Adams
Family
November 17, 2020