Amy Beth Boulton Brewster age 95, passed away October 23, 2020. She was born September 30, 1925 in Bountiful, Utah to William Ward and Letitia Rosella Jones Boulton. Beth attended schools in Davis County; she worked at Hill Field during World War ll and was transferred to Hickam Field in Honolulu, Hawaii from 1944 to 1946. She married Thomas Pershing Brewster in Honolulu, January 29, 1945.She loved everything to do with numbers and worked in payroll at Hickam Field. Her last employer was Jelco Construction Company located in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was an accountant, supervising the accounting department. She also traveled for the company hiring and training new employees. She retired after 20 years in 1990. Beth loved her lovely home and keeping the yard beautiful. She also loved art, painting many pictures for her home; her main passion was crocheting altar cloths for the LDS Temples. She was active in the church holding many positions. ln October 1977 she was asked by Norma Ashton of the Relief Society General Board to speak at the General Conference held in the Salt Palace. She was a member of the Fine Arts Guild and held the position of President at one time, also president of a Regional Stake Librarians Round Table. She loved traveling, visiting many foreign countries as well as in the USA; visiting the British Isles, Scotland, Wales, Egypt, Israel, and Canada. Beth and her husband loved traveling in their camper until he died May 5, 1987.In 2007 she decided to give up her beautiful home, she was now 82 years old and tired of living alone. She sold her home and moved to Heritage, a care center for people who needed help in their later years; in 2010 she moved to Riley Court where she was able to be around friends and enjoy the comfort of a larger apartment. She found that doing her own cooking for five years was enough; she moved to the Inn on Barton Creek, she had to downsize to a smaller apartment, but the three meals a day was worth it. Beth was a sweet gentle person; her family will miss her sweet smile and lovely disposition.

She was my mom and I will always be grateful to her. Thank you Mom, Your son, Fred.





