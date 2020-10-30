Amy Marlene Davis, 38, Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly in an automobile accident on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.



Amy was born September 27, 1982 in Ogden, Utah to Ronald Dale and Marjorie Dawn Call Ellsworth. Amy grew up in West Point, Utah and graduated from Clearfield High School in 2001. Amy worked as a receptionist at the Westside Medical Clinic in Clinton, Utah for a number of years and most recently at RR Donnelly in Logan, Utah as a mail clerk.



She married Mark Edward Davis on April 12, 2013 in the Bountiful Utah Temple. Amy and Mark chose to raise their two boys, Henry and Preston, in rural Beaver Dam, Box Elder County.



Amy was a fantastic cook and enjoyed sharing her treats anytime she could. She loved camping and had a real abiding passion for spending time with family and friends. Amy sought to instill in her boys a zest for life, a commitment to family and friends, and the power of a smile.



She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



She was a loving wife to Mark and mother to their two boys, Henry and Preston, whom she loved and cherished.



Amy is survived by her husband and two boys and siblings, Esther (Grady) Peters, Jerome, ID; Lori (Justin ) Frost, West Point; Michael (Janica) Ellsworth, Brigham City; Rachael (Jason) Moyes, Roy; Amber (Steven) Martini, West Weber; Michelle (Brian) Heslop, Tremonton; and Lisha (Jacob) Folsom, Bountiful. She is also survived by her in-laws, Eldon and Susan Davis, West Warren; Jay (Andrea) Davis, Kaysville; Amy (Corey) Horspool, Plain City; Nate (Charity) Davis, West Haven; Lyle (Teri) Davis, New Hampshire; Andy (Megan) Davis, West Haven; and Monty (Becky) Davis, Clinton. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eric Ellsworth and niece, Kellie Marie Peters.



Graveside services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 in Beaver Dam at the Beaver Dam Cemetery at 12 noon. A viewing will be held prior to that at the Beaver Dam LDS Church, 16025 North Beaver Dam Road from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. A viewing will also be held at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road, on Sunday, November 1st from 6 pm to 8 pm. The family expresses their appreciation for the many acts of love, service and prayers in their behalf.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.