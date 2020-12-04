Menu
Amy Dunmire
1962 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1962
DIED
November 25, 2020
Amy Dunmire's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home in Vandergrift, PA .

Published by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave, Vandergrift, PA 15690
Heaven got another angel! Amy was a good friend and coworker at daycare. We shared many great times at work! She was very kind,generous, good listener and big hearted! Truly she will be missed by friends and family! Sorry for your loss
Diana Reed
Friend
November 29, 2020
Randy and family. You all have our deepest sympathies and prayers. God's blessings.
Marge Pochiba and families
Friend
November 28, 2020