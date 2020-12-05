Menu
Ana Fernandez
1960 - 2020
BORN
July 3, 1960
DIED
December 1, 2020
Ana Fernandez's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa in Tampa, FL .

Published by Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
