Ana Youngberg
1963 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1963
DIED
November 8, 2020
Ana Youngberg's passing at the age of 57 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Haverstock Funeral Home in LaPorte, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Haverstock Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Ave, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Nov
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Ave, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Funeral services provided by:
Haverstock Funeral Home
