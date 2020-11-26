Menu
Anastacia Perez
1951 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1951
DIED
November 21, 2020
Anastacia Perez's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emken-Linton in Texas City, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emken-Linton website.

Published by Emken-Linton on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Emken-Linton Chapel
5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591
Nov
30
Rosary
7:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Emken-Linton Chapel
5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Saint Mary of The Miraculous Medal Catholic Church
1604 9th Ave North, Texas City, Texas 77590
Funeral services provided by:
Emken-Linton
