Anastasia ""Annie"" Callas passed away peacefully at Apple Village Assisted Living in Layton, UT, surrounded by the people who loved her on June 11, 2020.Anastasia was born in Rhodes, Greece on November 27, 1927. She was the daughter of Themistoklis and Chrisafina Roussos and was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church. She came from a very large and loving family. She had six sisters: Maria, Sophia, Stella, Vasilia, Niki, Stavritsa and two wonderful brothers who are still living: Nikos and Savvas.She married William ""Bill"" Callas in 1953 while in Greece and moved with him to Rock Springs, Wyoming. He had five wonderful children, four boys; Bill, John, Jim, Tom and one beautiful daughter; Phyllis. Annie loved to cook for anyone who came to visit, she always had a garden and would crochet beautiful sweaters and other items for which she won awards at the Wyoming State Fair. She loved to sew and once owned an alteration shop.Anastasia and William had one daughter together, Goldie Drollinger who is married to Steve Drollinger and two grandchildren; Steven and Laura Drollinger.A special thank you to Donette with Inspiration Hospice for her love and compassion through this difficult time.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, 279 S. 300 W., Salt Lake City, Utah. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 14, 2020.