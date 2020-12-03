Andra Fountain's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home in West Springfield, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Andra in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home website.
Published by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
