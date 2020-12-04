Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Andre Stradford
1968 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1968
DIED
November 26, 2020
Andre Stradford's passing at the age of 52 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Andre in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaines Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gaines Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gaines Funeral Home
5386 Lee Road, Maple Heights, Ohio 44137
Dec
8
Wake
11:00a.m.
Gaines Funeral Home
5386 Lee Road, Maple Heights, Ohio 44137
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Gaines Funeral Home
5386 Lee Road, Maple Heights, Ohio 44137
Funeral services provided by:
Gaines Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.