Andrea Johnson
1945 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1945
DIED
December 1, 2020
Andrea Johnson's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home website.

Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
CARISA TRAPP
December 4, 2020