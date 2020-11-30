Menu
Andrea Spacek
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1948
DIED
November 18, 2020
Andrea Spacek's passing at the age of 71 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home in Rosedale, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home website.

Published by Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale, Maryland 21237
Nov
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale, Maryland 21237
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Church of the Annunciation
5212 McCormick Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21206
Funeral services provided by:
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
