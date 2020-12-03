Menu
Andrea Wetterow
1954 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1954
DIED
November 28, 2020
Andrea Wetterow's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rux Funeral Home - Galva in Galva, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rux Funeral Home - Galva website.

Published by Rux Funeral Home - Galva on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Rux Funeral Homes
313 Market St., Galva, Illinois 61434
Funeral services provided by:
Rux Funeral Home - Galva
