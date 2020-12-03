Andrea Wetterow's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rux Funeral Home - Galva in Galva, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Andrea in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rux Funeral Home - Galva website.
Published by Rux Funeral Home - Galva on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.