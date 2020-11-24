Menu
Andrena Gawron
1948 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1948
DIED
October 26, 2020
ABOUT
St. Augustine Cemetery
University Of Pittsburgh
Andrena Gawron's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by James C. Stump Funeral Home in Rostraver Township, PA .

Published by James C. Stump Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Church of St. Anne
1870 Rostraver Road, Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania 15012
Funeral services provided by:
James C. Stump Funeral Home
