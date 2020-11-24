Andrena Gawron's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by James C. Stump Funeral Home in Rostraver Township, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Andrena in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the James C. Stump Funeral Home website.
Published by James C. Stump Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
