Andres Jimenez
1956 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1956
DIED
November 29, 2020
Andres Jimenez's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location in Merced, CA .

Published by Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home
901 West Main Street, Merced, California 95340
