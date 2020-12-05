Andres Jimenez's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location in Merced, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Andres in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location website.
Published by Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location on Dec. 5, 2020.
