Andrew Apsit
1966 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1966
DIED
November 2, 2020
Andrew Apsit's passing at the age of 54 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Doughty Calhoun O'Meara in Bakersfield, CA .

Published by Doughty Calhoun O'Meara on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Valley Baptist Church - Fruitvale Campus
4800 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield, California 93308
Funeral services provided by:
Doughty Calhoun O'Meara
