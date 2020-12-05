Menu
Andrew Carrano
1928 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1928
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Andrew Carrano's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano in New Haven, CT .

Published by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To The Carrano Family , I am so sorry for the lost of your Dad, I did have the pleasure of meeting him at some point, my prayers are with the family.
Linda Balzano
Friend
December 1, 2020
mr carrano was a great person he always gave me a big smile and we would talk for twenty minutes or so at stop and shop almost every day.. it was something I looked forward too!!! Deepest condolences too the boys and there family's bobby cord quartiano.
Bob Quartiano
Friend
December 1, 2020